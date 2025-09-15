Wayne and Coleen Rooney pay tribute to 'warrior' Ricky Hatton following shock death

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Wayne and Coleen Rooney have shared heartfelt tributes to boxing icon Ricky Hatton, following his unexpected death.

The boxing icon was found dead in his home in Hyde on Sunday morning, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The 46-year-old held multiple titles during his impressive career but was open about his struggles with his mental health and addiction.

Known as ‘The Hitman’, Hatton’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

placeholder image
Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Famous faces from around the globe have paid tribute to the sports star, including Wayne Rooney.

In a tribute shared to Instagram, the former Everton and Man United star wrote: “Devastated. A legend, a warrior and a great person. Thoughts are with all Ricky’s family.”

Rooney’s wife, Coleen, shared similar sentiments, writing: “Sending all my thoughts, prayers and love to Ricky’s family. Such sad and shocking news. Rest in peace Rick, thanks for some fantastic memories and great laughs.”

