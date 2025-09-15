Wayne and Coleen Rooney have shared heartfelt tributes to boxing icon Ricky Hatton, following his unexpected death.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boxing icon was found dead in his home in Hyde on Sunday morning, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The 46-year-old held multiple titles during his impressive career but was open about his struggles with his mental health and addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as ‘The Hitman’, Hatton’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Famous faces from around the globe have paid tribute to the sports star, including Wayne Rooney.

In a tribute shared to Instagram, the former Everton and Man United star wrote: “Devastated. A legend, a warrior and a great person. Thoughts are with all Ricky’s family.”

Rooney’s wife, Coleen, shared similar sentiments, writing: “Sending all my thoughts, prayers and love to Ricky’s family. Such sad and shocking news. Rest in peace Rick, thanks for some fantastic memories and great laughs.”