We're looking for 25-35 year olds in Liverpool to be the voice of a lost generation

We want to speak to 25-35 year olds living in Liverpool who can't get on the property ladder. Image: master1305/stock.adobe

Attention, resilient souls aged 25-35 in Liverpool! Are you navigating the tumultuous waters of the cost of living crisis? Are you part of a generation that's caught in the crossfire of soaring expenses and impossible dreams? We want to hear YOUR story and amplify YOUR voice!

Does owning a home feel like an unattainable dream? Are monthly outgoings giving you sleepless nights? Are you struggling to break free from the renter's cycle? Your experiences matter, and we're on a mission to spotlight the struggles of the 'forgotten' generation.

This is a generation of people that work from their childhood bedrooms, that struggle to fill up their cars, and who find themselves living back at home because the cost of rent is crippling.

Join us in an impactful project that aims to shed light on the challenges you face daily. We are seeking courageous individuals willing to share their journey, be it triumphs or tribulations, in the face of the cost of living crisis.

Your voice deserves to be heard, and your experiences could spark a movement for change. Embrace this opportunity to be part of a compelling narrative that transcends generational boundaries.

By speaking out about your experiences you have the chance to make an indelible mark on a cause that is harming a generation of young adults, who are finding it impossible to 'grow up'. Participants must be willing to be photographed and/or filmed.

Let's break the silence and create a community that stands united against the trials of our time.

Reach out, share your story, and let's illuminate the path to a better tomorrow. Email us at 📧 [email protected] or DM us to be involved.