Where you can see the UK's Eurovision Act, Remember Monday, live near you this year
On Saturday night, the grand final of Eurovision 2025 takes place at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland.
Representing the UK is country pop group Remember Monday made up of members Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele.
First founded in 2013, the Hampshire based group rose to prominence in 2019 when they got to the knockout stages of The Voice UK under Jennifer Hudson’s mentorship.
In February of this year it was then announced that Remember Monday would be the first girl band to reperesent the UK at Eurovision since 1999.
Hopefully off the back of a Eurovision win, the band are also embarking on their biggest national tour yet called ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’.
So if you like what you see on Saturday, or you’re already a fan, find out where you can see Remember Monday live near you below..
Where are Remember Monday tickets going on tour?
The full What The Hell Just Happened? tour dates
Thursday, Oct 16: Belfast
Friday, Oct 17: Dublin
Sunday, Oct 19: Bristol
Monday, Oct 20: Portsmouth
Tuesday, Oct 21: Brighton
Thursday, Oct 23: Nottingham
Friday, Oct 24: Sheffield
Saturday, Oct 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne
Monday, Oct 27: Manchester
Tuesday, Oct 28: Glasgow
Thursday, Oct 30: Liverpool
Saturday, Nov 1: Leeds
Sunday, Nov 2: Birmingham
Tuesday, Nov 4: Norwich
Wednesday, Nov 5: Cambridge
Friday, Nov 7: London
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, tickets went on sale last Friday (May 9) and are still available for all dates.
You can find them on the Remember Monday website here or from the individual venues.
Prices range from £24.75 to £31.75 for standard tickets but VIP packages are also available.