'Legacy of compassion' - Paul O’Grady named PETA’s ‘Person of the Year’
PETA noted O'Grady's 'lifelong determination to make the world a kinder place for animals'.
The late Paul O’Grady has been named PETA's 'Person of the Year' for his 'admirable acts for animals'.
The much-loved entertainer, who was born in Birkenhead, died suddenly in March this year, aged 67, and has also been awarded Wirral's Honorary Freedom of the Borough award.
O’Grady’s passion for animal rights spanned decades, and, earlier this year, he called for a ban on foie gras.
PETA said the late actor, television host, and former drag queen 'championed the true underdogs at animal shelters, backed the #FurFreeBritain campaign, and was an animal advocate in countless other ways'.
PETA added that it will 'always treasure his legacy of compassion', noting his 'his lifelong determination to make the world a kinder place for animals'.
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home also named a veterinary hospital after O'Grady earlier this year.