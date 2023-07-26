Register
Wirral woman who started fashion brand at mum’s kitchen table to launch store in Liverpool ONE

Shoppers will have access to up to 90% off.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST

A Merseyside woman who created her own fashion brand from her mum’s kitchen table is set to open a pop-up shop in the heart of Liverpool.

Created by Mollie-May Cartwright, 25, in 2017, Caramella will take over a pop up shop on Peter’s Lane, Liverpool ONE, alongside some of the biggest brands worldwide including Space NK, Reiss, Ted Baker and Nespresso..

Specialising in fashion-forward womenswear, Caramella is known for its evening wear, loungewear and outerwear, as well as their own brand collections that are designed in-house on the Wirral, with sizes ranging from UK6 through to UK18.

Mollie-May Cartwright, CEO and Founder of Caramella said the pop up is her brand’s “biggest customer facing opportunity to date” and she is “so excited” for the launch.

She added: “Myself and the team just can’t wait to open the doors in the most fashion forward city in the UK and meet our huge Liverpool customer base in person.

“For six and a half years, we’ve been a predominantly online brand. Having a presence in Liverpool ONE, alongside some monumental brands is huge for us.”

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said Caramella’s “unique style and exceptional customer service” will become another “brand favourite” among shoppers.

Exclusive sale: In-store shoppers will have first access to a highly anticipated sale which will see items reduced by up to 90% from August 4, a day earlier than the online sale.

Opening: Caramella will launch in Liverpool ONE from Friday, August 4 until Sunday, August 27, from 11am.

