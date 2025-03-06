Take a look at our gallery of pictures from St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows.

Youngsters went all out recreating the look of their favourite characters with many chosing to go as superheroes, the Mad Hatter, Where's Wally, Little Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio and many more.

If you’d like to see your pictures in the gallery share with us at [email protected]

1 . World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | UGC Photo: UGC

2 . World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | ugc Photo: ugc

3 . World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | ugc Photo: ugc