World Book Day Liverpool 2025: Amazing pictures as youngsters dress as their favourite characters

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:44 BST

It’s World Book Day 2025 and youngsters across Liverpool and Merseyside have been dressing up as their favourite characters.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows.

Youngsters went all out recreating the look of their favourite characters with many chosing to go as superheroes, the Mad Hatter, Where's Wally, Little Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio and many more.

If you’d like to see your pictures in the gallery share with us at [email protected]

World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows

World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | UGC Photo: UGC

World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | ugc Photo: ugc

World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | ugc Photo: ugc

World Book Day Liverpool 2025 - Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at St Mary’s Catholic Infant and Junior Academies in Newton-le-Willows | UGC Photo: UGC

Related topics:World Book DayLiverpoolYoungstersSuperheroes
