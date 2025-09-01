One of the world’s “most spectacular” tall ships has arrived in Liverpool, in celebration of the Wirral’s historic link to Peru.

The Peruvian navy sailing training ship B.A.P. Unión is docked at the Pier Head, with the public invited to go on board between 10.00am and 7.00pm on Monday and Tuesday (September 1 and 2), and 10.00am and 12.00pm on Wednesday (September 3).

The four masted barque, which was launched in 2015, has travelled around 9,000 miles from Peru, calling in to London docks, before joining almost 50 others in the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen in July. Around 250 crew, including 71 Navy cadets, are onboard.

B.A.P Union, Merseyside. | Ian Fairbrother

The Mayor of Wirral, Councillor Brian Kenny, said: “The visit is the culmination of an active friendship between Wirral and Peru’s Navy and Embassy, which stretches back to 2011.

“During that time we have welcomed their Ambassador and Naval Leaders to Birkenhead many times, but I’m sure that next week’s visit by one of the world’s most beautiful sailing ships will be extra special.

B.A.P Union, Merseyside. | Ian Fairbrother

“I am really looking forward to meeting its crew at a number of engagements in Wirral over the coming days and cementing a friendship forged in our great shipyards 160 years ago.”

B.A.P Unión is due to depart in the early hours of Thursday (September 4).