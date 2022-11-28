The huge event takes place next June.

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics will be making their debut at Aintree Racecourse next June. A brand-new show for 2023, the evening will collide the worlds of classical and club with stunningly reimagined versions of house tracks including Fat Boy Slim “Right Here Right Now”, The Chemical Brothers “Galvanise”, Moloko “Sing It Back”, Seal “Killer”, Faithless “Insomnia” and many more.

Expect a night of fun and nostalgia - your favourite club tracks reimagined by the 65-piece Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, coupled with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, there are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last twenty years. With an unparalleled ear for new talent, Tong has become the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation.

Pete Tong said: ‘‘Dust off your raving shoes! Myself and Jules Buckley are so excited to be bringing the orchestra and Ibiza Classics to Aintree Racecourse in 2023. I guarantee the energy is going to blow the place apart!”

How to get tickets

The event will take place on June 16, 2023 and tickets will go on sale at 10:00 on Friday December 2. Presale tickets are available at 10:00 on Wednesday November 30.

