Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the subsequent bans of the import of Russian coal and oil have meant that motorists in the UK have been paying more for fuel.

Prices have dropped since the initial invasion, but drivers are still paying an average of £77.65 to fill their cars up. With this in mind, LiverpoolWorld have gathered the ten petrol stations which supply fuel at the cheapest rate per litre in Merseyside.

The prices were gathered from petrolprices.com and are correct at the time of writing (February 9), although prices can vary from day to day.

1. Costco Liverpool Automat, Waterloo Street, L3 7HY – 130.9p for petrol, 138.9p for diesel (only available for Costco members)

2. Go, St Mary’s Road, L19 0NE – 132.9p for petrol, 139.9p for diesel

3. Garston Way Service Station, Garston Way, L19 2JA - 132.9p for petrol, 139.9p for diesel

4. Essar, Brewster Street, L4 3TL – 135.9p for petrol, 144.9p for diesel

5. Tesco, Bidston Link Road, CH43 7AA – 135.9p for petrol, 144.9p for diesel

6. Essar, Thurne Way, L25 4SQ – 136.7p for petrol, 143.8p for diesel

7. Esso, Queens Drive, L13 0AR – 136.9p for petrol, 147.9p for diesel

8. Sainsburys, East Prescot Road, L14 5PT – 136.9p for petrol, 144.9p for diesel

9. Tesco, Mather Avenue, L18 6HF – 136.9p for petrol, 144.9p for diesel