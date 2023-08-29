Flowers have been left at the scene where a couple died after becoming trapped in a car which was driven into flood water under a bridge in Liverpool over the weekend. Tributes have also been paid to Philip and Elaine Marco, aged 77 and 75, who were pulled from their submerged Mercedes on a road in the Mossley Hill area, but died in hospital.

A statement from the Marco’s family said: “We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip. They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren. The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss. They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

Local rabbi Avremi Kievman and his wife, who knew the couple for 30 years, described the deaths as a “terrible loss” in the community. He said in a statement: “They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents, even more so than usual. They were a quiet and humble couple.

Wellwishers leave flowers at Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill where married couple Philip and Elaine Marco died. Image: Emily Bonner

“For many years they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs. It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community.”

In a statement earlier on Monday, Merseyside Police said it attended the scene on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road, after receiving reports of a concern for a man and a woman inside a car at around 9.20pm on Saturday (August 26).

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson also expressed their condolences to the families, saying: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those involved and their families.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

“We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”