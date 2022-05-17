Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock retained their Blue Flag status in the new rankings for 2022 and remain areas of natural beauty.

The prestigious Blue Flag awards have been handed out for 2022 and Liverpool’s historic docks have retained their unique status.

In 2021, The Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock became the first English marina to receive a Blue Flag accolade and it has kept the title.

In total, Keep Britian Tidy presented 209 awards for 2022: 80 Blue Flags to beaches, one to a marina and 128 Seaside Awards.

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.

In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

The Canal and Rivers Trust, which looks after waters in the city’s South Docks, also won the honour for management and boating services.

