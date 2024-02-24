🚨 Merseyside Police have charged a man after another man was shot in the face at a house in St Helens on Monday. Anthony McCall, 36, has been charged with a series of firearms offences. The incident is believed to have been isolated, and there are no reports of any other injuries.

🤾‍♀️ Around 75% of people in Liverpool are physically active, with 25% being classed as inactive according to latest figures. Last month, the City Council's Public Health team issued a stark report highlighting that unless urgent action is taken, by 2040, residents will have poorer health and shorter life spans.

🏖️ Photos taken by the North West and North Wales Coastal Group through the North West Regional Monitoring Programme show how Hoylake Beach used to look. Many of the photos were taken before Wirral Council decided to stop using the weedkiller glyphosate on the beach in 2019 and pause beach management in March 2020. Since then, vegetation has started to spread across the beach, dividing the community between those who want to see it develop naturally into salt marsh or sand dunes and those who want the vegetation cleared for an amenity beach.