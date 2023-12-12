The first stage of the huge Littlewoods Project is now underway.

CGI images reveal what the iconic Littlewoods building could look like as major works to create a huge TV and film studio began today.

The derelict Littlewoods building on Edge Lane is set to be transformed into a Hollywood-ready destination, with developers Capital&Centric beginning the massive works on Tuesday (December 12).

This first phase of work - which will prepare the buildings for repurposing and refurbishing - is expected to run until next summer, and will pave the way for main contractors to move in, with two huge studios for big budget productions the first to be constructed on the neighbouring land.

These photos reveal how the building could look once the redevelopment is complete and building has been transformed into the 'Hollywood of the North'.

According to Capital&Centric's proposal, the redevelopment will include:

Space in the West Wing for uses such as offices for creative businesses, hotel rooms, an education facility, or residential apartments, as well as the incorporation of roof terraces with city views.

Workspaces in the East Wing, as well as workshops and studio support facilities.

Two new build 20,000 sq.ft studios, providing space for indoor sound stages for big budget productions.

A screening and performance space – open to the public - with an existing hanger to feature four cinema screens, a performance space and a food hall.

A green courtyard for the community.

Greenery and new landscaping that will pay homage to local screen stars of the past.

A direct public link between the site and Wavertree park.

Reinstating of the clock on the iconic tower.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has committed up to £17m to develop The Depot – two film and TV studios now open off Liverpool’s Edge Lane and managed by Liverpool Film Office - and larger studios in the adjacent Littlewoods building as part of a Mayor Rotheram’s vision to turn the city region into the ‘Hollywood of the North’.

The team gathered on site with Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, on Tuesday morning to celebrate the major milestone, with the Littlewoods Project planned to cement the city’s reputation as an international hub for film and TV production.

Mayor Rotheram said: "The past few years have seen our area become a backdrop to some of the biggest film and TV productions on our screens. It’s safe to say that we’re building an enviable reputation as the most filmed location outside of London – but I’m never content with resting on our laurels."

