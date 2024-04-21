Pictures show classic steam engine's magical visit to Liverpool

The magical Great Britain XVI steam train visited Liverpool on Saturday (April 20) as part of its nine-day tour of England, Scotland and Wales, pulled by a pair of classic locomotives.

The two former London Midland and Scottish Railway ‘Black 5’ locomotives, numbered 44871 and 45407, were built in 1945 and 1937 respectively. The Great Britain XVI also has a class 47 locomotive at the rear.

‘The Lancashire Fusilier’ steam engine departed from Liverpool Lime Street at 9.00am on Saturday and passed through a number of local stations, including Edge Hill, South Parkway, Runcorn and Chester, as part of a ten hour journey to Swansea.

After stopping in Swansea on Saturday night, the Black 5s will today travel the Vale of Glamorgan Line via Barry to Cardiff, past the Severn Estuary and on to London Paddington, where the trains will terminate.

Local photographer, Ian Fairbrother, captured the spectacular steam train’s visit to Liverpool...

More information about the Great Britain XVI is available here.

