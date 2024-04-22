A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the classroom wall of a primary school in Liverpool just before children arrived for the start of the day on Monday morning.

A white Mercedes ploughed through an exterior wall at Beacon Primary School in Heyworth Street, Everton at around 8.30am, Merseyside Police said. No pupils were present at the time of the crash. The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A 39-year-old woman from Walton has now been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving and taken to a police station. The roads around the area have been reopened, but the school remains closed while it is being assessed for any structural damage.

