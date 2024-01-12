Sefton Council runs a regular operation to clear the coastal paths that get swamped by sand dunes.

Photos show the regular work that goes into to keeping Crosby beach accessible.

Crosby Beach is one of the most popular areas of Sefton. With views out to Wirral, Wales and the Burbo Bank wind farm, the beach is a real asset to Merseyside, and draws in thousands of people over the summer.

It is also home to Antony Gormley’s Another Place installation - known locally as the Iron Men - which consists of 100 cast iron figures, stretching for 1.5 miles along the estuary.

However, due to the vicinity of sand dunes and the beach the coastal path which runs along it is prone to becoming covered in windblown sand, which can create some large obstacles.

This can be problematic for those with mobility needs or people travelling on bikes and scooters. Sefton Council's Green Sefton team regularly clear the build-up from the path to allow its proper use.

This large operation can be seen in the photographs below showing the team working to move tonnes of sand.

