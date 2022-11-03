Pier Head to host Eurovision Village, Liverpool’s new rental e-bike scheme, rare rhino born at Knowsley Safari

🎆 Liverpool's Pier Head is to play host to the Eurovision village set up to support next year's international song contest. Last month, Liverpool was selected to host the competition in place of Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the nine shows that will take place in the M&S Bank Arena next May.

🚴 Liverpool's new rental e-bike scheme hits the city's streets, branded the Explorer 2. They're available to everyone aged 16 years and above, and without a provisional license, Voi will initially introduce a fleet of 50 e-bikes before eventually rising to 150.