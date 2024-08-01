Plans for 300 homes in Birkenhead expected to be given go ahead next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The House of Fraser site was originally meant to house the new Birkenhead Market as well as 84 homes.

Two plans for nearly 300 new homes in Birkenhead are expected to be given the go-ahead at the beginning of next year. However for one of the schemes, work is expected to start after funding for the development has expired.

On July 30, Wirral Council published two reports approving more work to be done on plans to redevelop Price Street car park into 189 new homes in a development called Europa Residential as well as a minimum of 84 homes on the former House of Fraser on Grange Road. The Europa scheme has been awarded £3.1m while £2m of government grant funding was used to cover the costs of buying the House of Fraser site.

According to a new timetable released by the local authority, both projects are expected to have planning applications submitted in November 2024 with approval in January 2025. This is subject to approval by councillors then with building works expected to start July 2025 and be finished in September 2027.

Both government grants awarded to the schemes have deadlines attached to them for the money to be spent. For Europa, the £3.1m needs to be spent by March 2026 but the current deadline for the House of Fraser funding is March 2025, four months before work is due to start.

The view of what new residential space from Europa Boulevard could look like this under the plans. | Wirral Growth Company

The House of Fraser site was originally meant to house the new Birkenhead Market as well as the 84 homes. Though the local authority agreed to press on with the plans in March 2023, it changed direction two months later and a controversial option to move the market into a former Argos was later approved.

Despite the tight timeline, the announcement has been welcomed by Wirral Council leader Cllr Paul Stuart who said: Leader of Wirral Council, Cllr Paul Stuart said: “The plans for the former House of Fraser and Price Street car park sites are two critical locations for Birkenhead town centre regeneration, and work on their development has been moving ahead behind the scenes at pace for many months. These developments will play a vital role in reviving the town centre. I fully expect the coming months will see this work translated into real changes, and shoppers, businesses and residents will see this being delivered.”

The development is being brought forward by the Wirral Growth Company, a joint venture between the council and developer Muse. Despite reports suggesting the local authority would be reviewing the company’s future at some point, the joint venture will be developing both schemes further.

Joel Chandler, Senior Development Manager at Muse, said: “Our vision to transform Birkenhead through innovative, people-led regeneration continues to gather pace with these developments, which will deliver future-proofed homes in the heart of the town to the benefit of the whole Wirral community.”

The funding for the House of Fraser site was given to Wirral Council by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as part of a number of projects across the region with a requirement for homes to be built on the site. The Combined Authority was also approached for comment on the funding deadline.