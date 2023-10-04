Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to transform Liverpool’s former magistrates’ court into an atmospheric four star boutique hotel.

The Grade II listed building on Dale Street comprises the courthouse - built in 1855 - and the fire station - built in 1897 - which both span five floors. The magistrates’ court was used for hearings until 2015.

Under the new plans submitted by VSHF Developments, 91 bedrooms would be created, alongside a new build element containing 20-bedrooms with extra features such as a garden lounge, residents gym and sauna.

As reported by our colleagues at Insider Media, luxury suites would be available in the old magistrates’ and judges’ offices and the former cells would be converted into bespoke themed short stay rooms. A public bar and restaurant would front on to Dale Street and a series of function rooms would utilise the courtrooms on the first floor.

Former Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Court two, which is considered of high importance, would be retained as is, with the design and access statement adding: “Interesting uses will need to be found in order for the room to be of a useful nature to the hotel”.

The plans include partial demolition of “unsympathetic additions to the listed building” with the applicant stating this would “facilitate the proposed change of use and to improve the appreciation of the more significant parts of the listed building.”

The statement said that the refurbishment can only be considered as a “fundamentally positive proposal for the building, its immediate context and Liverpool as a city”.