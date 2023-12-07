“It looks like a multi-storey car park that doesn’t know what to do with itself," one councillor said.

A plan for a major tower containing hundreds of new flats in Liverpool city centre could be scrapped after elected officials raised concerns.

Proposals have been put forward by Carpenter Investments for a building up to 13 storeys tall to house 261 apartments on land at King’s Dock Street. The application site, measuring approximately 2.6 hectares, is made up of a former surface car parking area which had been unused for a number of years but has recently been used for building material storage.

Despite being recommended for approval by Liverpool Council planning officers, councillors moved an alternative motion at a planning committee meeting today, indicating they could ultimately reject the scheme at a second hearing.

The application site lies on the eastern edge of the Baltic Triangle and is said to have a “neglected appearance.” The plan would see 13 storeys created, with housing on all but one level.

A commercial development would also be included. Agent for the development Colin Williams told a meeting of the city council’s planning committee how the building would represent the “first stage of a long term vision” for the area and contribute to a “major regeneration of Wapping Goods Yard.”

How the proposed tower could look on Kings Dock St. Image: Carpenter Investments

Peter Jones, team leader for the city centre planning team, said the development had originally been designed as a 16-storey tower but concerns were raised about impacts on the skyline and potentially blocking views of the Anglican Cathedral. However, despite testimony from officers and the applicant, concerns were raised about the new design, drainage and use of development cash.

Cllr Joe Hanson said: “It looks like a multi-storey car park that doesn’t know what to do with itself. The design is absolutely awful.”