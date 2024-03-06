Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool faces a "high risk" of a measles outbreak as efforts increase to boost vaccination takeup. Liverpool Council is launching a new campaign to encourage vaccination, with 20% of children not vaccinated by their second birthday. Liverpool currently has the lowest vaccination coverage in the North West.

Eight retailers have been closed by Liverpool City Council for selling illegal vapes since October last year. Thousands of illicit vapes have been taken off the streets – with over 1,200 being seized from one business alone.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement