Headlines: Plans for new Merseyrail stations, 'high risk' of measles outbreak
Liverpool faces a "high risk" of a measles outbreak as efforts increase to boost vaccination takeup. Liverpool Council is launching a new campaign to encourage vaccination, with 20% of children not vaccinated by their second birthday. Liverpool currently has the lowest vaccination coverage in the North West.
Eight retailers have been closed by Liverpool City Council for selling illegal vapes since October last year. Thousands of illicit vapes have been taken off the streets – with over 1,200 being seized from one business alone.
Steve Rotheram wants to open three new Merseyrail stations by the end of the decade. The Metro Mayor has announced his intention to build new stations at Woodchurch on the Wirral, Carr Mill in St Helens and Daresbury in Halton by 2030. Two new stations have opened on the Merseyrail network in the last six years, with Maghull North opening in 2018. Last year, the £80m Headbolt Lane site welcomed passengers for the first time in Kirkby.