Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

⚫ A man from the Wirral who was charged with firearm, ammunition and offensive weapon offences and later pleaded guilty to terrorism related offences has been jailed. Alan Madden of Boundary Road, Wirral, was sentenced to seven years and six months at Liverpool Crown Court.

⚫ Peel Ports Group is investing £28 million in a new facility at the Port of Liverpool. Construction of the 240,000 square foot warehouse at the port operator's Alexandra Dock will begin in the coming days. The new facility, referred to as Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse, will be the length of up to five football pitches and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port.

⚫ Wirral Council have recommended giving Paul O'Grady the Freedom of the Borough posthumously. Since the sad passing of the legendary Birkenhead entertainer – and national treasure - in March, there have been many calls for the Council to officially honour his legacy.

