A new sustainable ‘urban village’ in Wirral has moved a step closer after formal plans were officially submitted.

The 26-hectare ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project’ aims to bring new life to the Birkenhead area and remove two flyovers that currently act as a barrier to the town centre.

According to Ion Developments, who are working with Wirral Council on the project, say the development will bring in over £300m of public and private investment into the town if it goes ahead.

It is one of the largest planned projects being carried out by the council as part of its regeneration plans for the Birkenhead area, which would see the creation of new homes, new shops, a primary school, hotels, and new public in what is currently derelict industrial land.

The development will cover the equivalent of 49 football pitches, and up to 1,578 homes and apartments are proposed as part of the project with the first phase seeing up to 624 homes being built.

The project is part of the local authority’s Birkenhead 2040 Framework which looks at transforming the town, with four new public squares also included in the plans for Hind Street.

Below are images of how the project could look.

1 . Hind Street Urban Village Plans have been submitted for a new urban village in Birkenhead. Photo: Ion Developments

