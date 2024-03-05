Plans to open three new Merseyrail stations revealed by Metro Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram wants to open three new Merseyrail stations by the end of the decade. In May, people will have the chance to cast their ballot in this year’s Liverpool City Region mayoral elections. In the first policy pledge of his campaign for re-election to a third term, Mr Rotheram has announced his intention to build new stations at Woodchurch on the Wirral, Carr Mill in St Helens and Daresbury in Halton by 2030.

Should the plans go ahead, it would represent each area of the city region having a brand new station under Mr Rotheram’s tenure. Two new stations have opened on the Merseyrail network in the last six years, with Maghull North opening in 2018. Last year, the £80m Headbolt Lane site welcomed passengers for the first time in Kirkby. Construction is also underway to open a new Baltic Triangle station on the site of the former St James Station in Liverpool city centre.

Cllr Paul Stuart, Wirral Council leader, said: “Woodchurch has long been identified as a prime location for a new train station and I am delighted that Steve has announced this addition to our local rail network. This project will support the wider regeneration work in Wirral to further improve access to public transport across the borough. Trains provide our residents with a vital transport link to the outside world and it is great to see Steve demonstrate his ambition for our area with an investment that will connect people to jobs, training opportunities and each other for years to come.”

Labour Mayor Mr Rotheram said any 'modern, thriving region' is only as good as its public transport. He said: “Since I’ve been Mayor, I’ve worked around the clock to give our region what Londoners get to enjoy every day: a reliable, accessible, affordable and integrated network that helps, rather than hinders people getting about. But I know that in some parts of our region, Liverpool can feel as distant and inaccessible as London. I’m working to put that right, bringing local people closer to each other and to the opportunities we’re creating.

“My record is in stark contrast to the Conservatives in government. While they’ve stripped back investment in decent rail infrastructure, such as HS2, I’ve opened two new stations already - with one more under construction and three more about to join them. We’ve bought half a billion pounds worth of brand new trains and are taking back control of the local network too.”

Mr Rotheram added how he would seek to complete the Liverpool Baltic station by 2027 as well as regenerating Moorfields station and upgrading the entrances. Other proposals include plans to deliver a seven-day network with increased timetable provision at weekends and evenings by 2028.

Mayor Steve Rotheram with one of the new 777 train units. Image: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Cllr David Baines, leader of St Helens Council, said: “Improving public transport in St Helens is a top priority for us all, and bringing Merseyrail here is a key part of our ambitions. Carr Mill will be a game changer not just for the Haresfinch and Moss Bank area but wider communities too, connecting our borough to the Merseyrail network and making travel easier for residents.”

Cllr Mike Wharton, leader of Halton Council, added: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen how new train stations in our city region can be a catalyst for regeneration and connect people with opportunity so it’s fantastic that Steve Rotheram has announced Daresbury is in line for a new station on the Merseyrail network.”