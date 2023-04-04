Committee members raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Plans to turn a long abandoned pub in Old Swan into flats have stalled over concerns over anti-social behaviour.

For more than 15 years, the Stanley on Prescot Road has fallen into disrepair after its final pint was pulled. Now, developers want to turn the abandoned pub into a series of multiple occupancy flats.

However, the proposals have hit a snag after committee members raised worries about anti-social behaviour, parking and waste management.

Ward member Cllr William Shortall raised issues regarding “potential aggravation” and fears “people could be trapped” should access gates which allow entrance to a neighbouring garage be closed. The Labour councillor previously said he believed a lack of parking provision at the site would lead to pavement parking. An additional 18 residents in the areas would “exacerbate” crime and anti-social behaviour issues, he claimed.

Documents published ahead of the meeting detailed how while the Stanley is classed as a community asset given its current state, planning guidance states “there is no demonstrable current or future need or demand for the space, either in its current use or any alternative community use and it is therefore surplus to requirements and the premises are no longer suitable to continue in community use.”

Cllr Billy Lake said he was torn over the plans, acknowledging there was “no doubt it has been dilapidated for some time.” However, Cllr Lake said the plans to form three six bedroom flats in the building was a “hostel by any other name.” He added how “the only difference” was the fact each flat would have its own front door. “It needs development, but this doesn’t look good,” he said.

Despite the objections, Liverpool Council’s planning department had recommended the proposals be approved. A public report said: “In conclusion, it is considered that the proposed refurbishment and conversion of this dilapidated pub house to flats in HMO occupation would be acceptable in principle.”

What happens next: Plans will not yet go ahead after a motion to defer the plans was put forward by Cllr Joe Hanson. The Kirkdale Labour member echoed the concerns around anti-social behaviour and parking put forward by Cllr Shortall and requested a site visit if needed.

