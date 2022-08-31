Plans to transform Southport into a ‘thriving, vibrant visitor destination’

The Council hopes to make the town more accessible and popular with tourists.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to change the way people move through key Southport roads have taken a big step forward after the government approved the release of £2.5m of funding.

As part of the Southport town deal, the scheme, totalling £3m is aimed at supporting “Southport’s return to the grandeur of Victorian England” according to a Sefton Council spokesperson.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Market street will be closed off to traffic as part of the proposals, allowing more space for pedestrian and space for hosting events, according to a council report released this week.

There will be changes to the road surface, planters and new street lighting as part of the changes with a section from Market Street to Princes Street staying open to the public, with a two-way section added.

King Street will become one way from Eastbank Street to the Market Street junction with pavement widened to create extra space for those walking through the town centre, which is undergoing millions of pounds of regeneration as part of the project, entitled ‘Les transformations de Southport’ by Sefton Council.

Eastbank Street will also be subject to some key changes, including the introduction of a 20mph zone between the junctions at Virginia Street and Lord Street, with new paving and planters also to be added.

Chapel Street will see some upgrades too, with possible improvements to the street lighting and station in the pipeline.

The plans have progressed following a public consultation held earlier this year, with the council saying its keen to make sure businesses and residents are kept “up to speed” with the project’s development – with work due to commence in early 2023.

Speaking about the plans, cabinet member for regeneration and skills, Cllr Marion Atkinson said the plans would ensure Southport “fulfil the potential of our public realm spaces.”

Cllr Atkinson said: “We all know the famous story that, while living in exile in Southport in 1838, Prince Louis Napoleon, later Emperor Napoleon III, was so inspired by the grandeur of Lord Street that he ordered Baron Haussmann to model the reconstruction of Paris on it.

“Les Transformations de Paris made the French capital the “Southport of the South”. Les Transformations de Southport will ensure we again fulfil the potential of our public realm spaces.

“When we first carried out our extensive Les Transformations De Southport consultation, the need for maintenance of existing infrastructure to create safe spaces accessible for all emerged strongly as priorities and we received strong and broad support to press ahead with a series of improvements.

“Phase One of those improvements will focus on the areas around Market Street, King Street and Eastbank Street, which has already seen a huge uplift in footfall thanks to the addition of the incredible Southport Market revamp.

“These works are a key next step in the delivery of Southport Town Deal and compliment the exciting projects of the Marine Lake Events Centre and the Enterprise Arcade.”

Cllr Atkinson said she hoped this would help the resort town transform into a “thriving, vibrant visitor destination.”