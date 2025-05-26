Please don't share footage of car ploughing into crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson urged people not to share footage on social media of the car ploughing into pedestrians at the Premier League victory parade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “I’d like to start by saying on behalf of everyone in Liverpool how much our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this appalling incident in the city centre.

“It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city and the finale to a fabulous bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services who responded to help those who were hurt and to our NHS staff treating them in hospital.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council | Local TV

“We are working closely with Merseyside Police to support their investigation, and with other relevant organisations to make sure those affected get the appropriate support.

“I would appeal for people please not to share the horrifying footage of the incident on social media – please if you have information forward it to Merseyside Police to help them with their investigation.

“We won’t be commenting any further but will provide relevant updates as and when we know more and it is appropriate to.

“Once again, our hearts go out to all those affected.

“Liverpool is a city that has a proud history of coming together and supporting each other during challenging times

“I’ve no doubt that will again be the case over the coming days and weeks.”