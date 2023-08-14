Police appeal after man found dead in River Mersey

Headlines: Further appeal after body found in Mersey, application for rooftop bar next to Everton stadium, Liverpool Cathedral scoops tourism award.

Police are appealing for information to help identify a man after his body was found in the River Mersey.

The man, who is described as white, around 50 years of age, 5ft 10in tall with a beard and had short dark hair was found by a member of the public near to the Fort Perch Rock, in New Brighton on Sunday, 6 August.

The man also had a large scar and surgical implant on his left shoulder, as well as another scar on his upper abdomen. When found he was wearing a large sized shirt. He also had a 32 sized waist and wore footwear in a size eight.

Police have released an image of his distinctive Champion shirt, which they hope could help identify him due to the pattern and colours.

🏟️ An application has been submitted to launch a rooftop terrace and bar next to Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Images in the planning documents issued to Liverpool City Council suggest the new bar could be called 'The Terrace'. The application follows the news that popular match-day bar, Hot Wok, will open a new venue opposite the stadium.