Police appeal for information after woman, 74, dies in road traffic incident

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic incident in Crank, St Helens this morning, Friday 1 August.

At around 9.15am, police received a report a blue Ford Fiesta had come off the road on Higher Road, and into a nearby field. Sadly the driver, a 74 year old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sergeant Andy Kinsey, from Merseyside Police Roads Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has passed away and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“It is initially believed that she suffered a medical episode, and that no other vehicle was involved in the incident. However, we are carrying out enquiries to ensure this is the case, and we are investigating the circumstances of this collision.

“With this, I would appeal to people who were in the area this morning who may have witnessed this, or has dash camera, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to please contact us. It may be that your evidence however small, may help us to piece together how this happened.”

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call with reference 25000632678.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.