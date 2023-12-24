Police appeal for information as man stabbed in Liverpool city centre attack
A man was stabbed on Whitechapel.
Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a city centre stabbing on December 23.
At around 2.20pm, a man in his twenties sustained a stab wound to his leg after being attacked by another male on Whitechapel.
Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury, which is not thought to be life threatening.
A cordon was put in place as thousands of people visited the city centre to do their Christmas shopping.
Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: “We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to please come forward. We are still trying to establish the circumstances of what happened and what led to this incident.
“It would have been extremely busy at the time of this incident, so if you saw anything, please let us know as a matter of urgency.
“If you live in the area or were driving past, please check your CCTV and dashcam cameras to see if you captured anything at around the time of the incident. Any piece of information could prove vital to our enquiries.”
Contacting Merseyside Police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log number 497 of 23rd December.