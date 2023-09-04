Police arrest man after ‘horrific’ dog attack on Liverpool toddler

A man has been arrested after a three-year-old girl was mauled and bitten on the face by a dog in Kirkby over the weekend. The child was taken to hospital after the attack, which took place outside the Market Tavern pub on Saturday. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene at Newtown Gardens at around 3.20pm and seized the dog – which will be examined to determine the breed and then ‘humanely destroyed’. A 31-year-old man from Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of affray and having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: "This was a horrific attack which has left a young girl receiving hospital treatment for significant injuries to her face. I want to reassure people that she is currently receiving the best possible care and treatment for her injuries at Alder Hey, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery.”

The attack took place at a busy time and a number of witnesses have been spoken to and all CCTV opportunities are being explored. Police are appealing for further witnesses to come forward and for anyone with footage that may assist enquiries to contact police.