A teenager has been arrested and a sword and an illegal electric bike seized by police following an incident in Kensington, Liverpool.

At around 4.45pm on Sunday (February 25), Merseyside Police officers spotted two males on an electric bike who were 'acting suspiciously' on Prescot Road. Following a brief pursuit, a male was detained on Deane Road. The bike, which had been illegally adapted, was seized at the scene along with a large sword.

A 17-year-old from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker, failing to stop, possessing a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), possessing a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation.

The male was detained on Deane Road, Kensington, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View

Inspector David Grant said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking actions of officers, they were able to make an arrest and seize an extremely dangerous weapon and an illegal electric bike."

The arrest forms part of Merseyside Police's ongoing Operation Miller, which involves disrupting those involved in organised crime.