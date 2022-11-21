Police called to ‘overcrowding’ at Jamie Webster gig in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena

The scouse singer sold out the arena.

Jamie Webster performing at Stade de France in May 2022. Image: Andrew Powell/LFC/Getty Images

An investigation into a concert at M&S Bank Arena has been launched following reports of a ‘crush’ at the entrance and overcrowding during the gig.

Scouse singer, Jamie Webster sold out the arena on November 19 - with over 10,000 attendees. However, fans were concerned that the gig was over capacity and were concerned for their safety.

Disappointed attendees shared their feelings on Twitter. One man said: “The crush getting into the Jamie Webster concert last night needs investigating. This shouldn’t be happening in our city.”

One user tweeted: “Liverpool arena did a f****ng terrible job at managing the Jamie Webster gig tonight. Deffo had way over capacity in. Didn’t feel safe at all.”

Another said: “Boss night last night seeing Jamie Webster but the organisation at the @MandSBankArena was terrible. Ridiculous overcrowding, felt sorry for the staff just wasn’t fair what they had to deal with.”

Faye Dyer, MD of ACC Liverpool Group, which runs the arena said in a statement: “On Saturday night we hosted a sold out Jamie Webster concert at the arena. There were reports of overcrowding at one of the floor bars, however the crowd congestion was resolved and people were dispersed.

“Merseyside Police received a report of concern for safety at the venue just before 9.30pm and attended the venue for a short period whilst our events security dealt with the incident. The event was deemed safe to continue.

“The process for checking tickets is a rigorous one and we understand all appropriate checks were made on the night. The safety of our customers is of the upmost importance; we take any incident seriously and a detailed investigation has already begun.

“We sincerely apologise to both the artist Jamie, who was playing the biggest show of his life, and to his fans for any aspects of their experience which fell short of their expectations. We wish to thank Jamie and his promoter for their support in removing the encore to ensure the remainder of the show continued to operate safely.”