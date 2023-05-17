Police CCTV appeal following ‘disgraceful attack’ in Liverpool’s Cavern Quarter

Merseyside Police have issued images of a man who may have information about a reported sexual assault in a Liverpool city centre bar.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday April 22, the police received a report that a man allegedly touched a woman inappropriately at Revolver bar on Temple Court in the Cavern Quarter.

According to the force, the woman informed staff, and the man ran off towards Victoria Street and North John Street.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Merseyside Police believe this man could assist in their investigation. Image: Handout.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This was a disgraceful attack on a woman, and I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare. The victim is very shaken and understandably very distressed by the incident.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

Det Inspector Coote added: “Providing support to victims of sexual assault has never been more important, and I would encourage anyone experiencing this to report it to us and we will support you every way we can.

“If anyone who has suffered a sexual offence and you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and make sure that reports are thoroughly investigated.”

Contacting the police: Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which could help with inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000341221.