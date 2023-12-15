Police extend stop and search powers in Everton after double shooting

Two men were shot on Wednesday night

Merseyside Police have extended stop and search powers in Everton after a double shooting.

On Wednesday (December 13) two men were hospitalised after receiving gunshot wound injuries to their legs in the area of Netherfield Road near Everton Park.

The first man, 18, self-presented at hospital at around 10.30pm with gunshot wound injuries to his legs, and the second man, 24, was discovered by armed police as they attended the scene.

Yesterday, police introduced a Section 60 order in the area in response to the serious violent crimes., which was set to run until 3pm today.

This Section 60 order - which grants officers enhanced stop and search powers - has now been extended, and will run until 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, December 16).

Extra officers will also be in the area to provide a visible presence to prevent crime or serious violence.

The order covers the area including Walton Breck Road, Oakfield Road, West Derby Road, Low Hill, Erskine Street, Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Scotland Road, Everton Valley and all roads within this area.

A number of individuals were arrested in the first 24 hours of the order, with police seizing a knife and suspected drugs.

In one incident, officers on patrol in Everton Park spotted a group of young men acting suspiciously and stopped and searched them, discovering a small amount of cannabis and a knife. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail.

In a separate incident, police detained a 16-year-old boy on Everton Road. Following a search, several small bags of cannabis were seized.

Police detailed multiple different actions taken during the first 24 hours of the order, including the stopping of a car and arrest of a man on St Domingo Vale on suspicion of drink driving.