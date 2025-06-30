The final person receiving hospital treatment following horrific scenes after the Liverpool FC title parade last month has been discharged.

Emergency services were called to Water Street in Liverpool city centre on May 26, with 50 people being taken to hospital after a Ford Galaxy car drove into a crowd of fans, writes the LDR service.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that as of this afternoon, all those who had received NHS care had been permitted to return home.

The region’s most senior officer, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, confirmed that the majority of people injured had already been discharged when she addressed a scrutiny panel earlier this month.

A total of 113 confirmed crimes are being investigated as part of the prove into the distressing scenes over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Chief Constable Kennedy said officers who responded to the scene on May 26 had done an “outstanding job” and praised all those on duty, particularly those who were injured in the course of protecting the public.

Chief Con Kennedy said it was a critical incident for Merseyside Police to respond to which placed impacts on demand as well as thanking regional forces for their support in the aftermath. Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police and crime commissioner, praised the work of officers and described the incident on Water Street as “really upsetting” after a successful weekend of events.

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon at the entrance to Water Street on May 26. | AFP via Getty Images

More than 100 pedestrians, ranging from children aged as young as nine to a 78-year-old, were injured when a car was driven into crowds of fans during last month’s Premier League title celebrations in the city centre.

Paul Doyle, of Burghill Road in West Derby, has since been charged with a series of alleged offences in relation to the incident. He has been accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, two of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old appeared before both Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and Liverpool Crown Court in order to face these charges. A trial date has now been scheduled for November 24 this year, provisionally lasting for three to four weeks. A plea hearing is scheduled for August 14.

A fundraising campaign to support the victims passed the £100,000 mark after a huge donation from the club’s charities. The Liverpool Spirit appeal is led by the Community Foundation for Merseyside in partnership with Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services and is endorsed by Liverpool Council and the LFC Foundation.

The money raised will provide support to those affected by what happened in Water Street, starting with individuals that required medical attention due to injuries sustained, as identified by emergency services.