Detectives want to ‘bring those responsible to justice’ for the family of George Redmond.

Merseyside Police has released CCTV images of car they are tracking and a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation into an arson attack in Old Swan.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire was started deliberately at a property on Dorien Road on September 1.

The 76-year-old man, George Redmond, died soon after, as a result of the arson attack, on September 16.

Detectives have now issued new footage of a white Audi car believed to have driven in the area shortly before and after the arson attack. The car has not been recovered by police.

Detective Gavin Mulcahy said: “We now believe that this white Audi car was driven near the property and then to Tesco’s in the Old Swan area, before heading towards Derby Lane in the direction of Queens Drive.

“I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.

“If you were in the area between 3am to 3.45am on Thursday 1 September and have not already spoken to police but saw something suspicious at the time please contact us. If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice for the family of George Redmond.”

CCTV images of a white Audi Merseyside Police want to trace.

Police had previously released CCTV images of a man seen near the scene, who they still wish to speak to.

Detective Mucahy said: “We have been able to obtain these CCTV images and we understand that they are not the best quality images, but we are appealing for people to come forward if you recognise the male featured in these images. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Family pay tribute to George Redmond

The family, Mr Redmond, who passed away just over two weeks after the arson attack at a property in Old Swan, have paid the following tribute:

“With extreme sadness we announce the death of a lovely husband, dad and granddad, George Redmond.

“He was making great progress in his rehabilitation and was already mobile and regaining his independence, so his sudden death was unexpected and utterly tragic and we as a family are absolutely struggling to come to terms with it all.

George Redmond died aged 76.

“We are beyond heartbroken and hope whoever is responsible for this appalling act is swiftly brought to justice.

“George leaves behind his much loved wife Mary to whom he was married for 52 amazing years and three much loved daughters, Kathryn, Karyn and Angela, as well as six grandchildren – and not forgetting Belle, his beloved cockapoo.

“We will love and miss him forever and hope there is a steady supply of custard creams wherever he is now. Rest peacefully George Redmond. 1946 – 2022.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact the police by DM via their social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ using reference 22000649658.