Police investigate death at Liverpool Lime Street train station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police have launched an investigation after a person died at Liverpool Lime Street Station on Sunday. Paramedics responded to an emergency call just after noon, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident caused delays and cancellations to train services as the majority of Lime Street’s 11 platforms were cordoned off. Crowds and queues formed on the concourse as passengers travelling to Manchester, London and other popular destinations were unable to make some journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inbound trains were also affected, with some services terminating at Liverpool South Parkway. Avanti West Coast, Northern, Transpennine Express and London Northwestern were all affected. Full train services resumed at around 4.30pm.