Police investigate death at Liverpool Lime Street train station
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police have launched an investigation after a person died at Liverpool Lime Street Station on Sunday. Paramedics responded to an emergency call just after noon, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident caused delays and cancellations to train services as the majority of Lime Street’s 11 platforms were cordoned off. Crowds and queues formed on the concourse as passengers travelling to Manchester, London and other popular destinations were unable to make some journeys.
Inbound trains were also affected, with some services terminating at Liverpool South Parkway. Avanti West Coast, Northern, Transpennine Express and London Northwestern were all affected. Full train services resumed at around 4.30pm.
Police said in a statement: 'British Transport Police were called to Liverpool Lime Street at 12.30pm to reports of a concern for safety. Officers and paramedics attended, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.