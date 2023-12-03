'Matter of urgency' - Police investigation underway as man shot in Everton
The area is cordoned off.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Everton.
At around 12.05am on Sunday (December 3), a man in his 20s was shot in the leg, between Rupert Lane recreation ground and Heyworth Street. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out and the area is currently cordoned off.
Detective Inspector Dave Jones said: “It appears the victim was with a group of people on a grass verge between Rupert Lane recreation ground and Heyworth Street at around 12.05am when large bangs were heard coming from a nearby parking area.
“The group initially believed the noise to be fireworks but the realised the man had an injury to the thigh consistent with a gunshot.
“Two vehicles were seen in the car park at the time which left shortly afterwards in the direction of Heyworth Street. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of those vehicle. The group were able to flag down a passing patrol and the man was taken to hospital.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Inspector Jones is asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact the police as a 'matter of urgency'.
They added: “Clearly this incident could have had far more serious if not fatal consequences and it is vital people come forward and tell us what they know.
Contact Merseyside Police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 23001220177. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.