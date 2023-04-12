There will be a visible armed presence as 150,000 people descend on Aintree.

The Grand National Festival returns this week and Merseyside Police are reminding people to plan ahead, respect each other and enjoy themselves responsibly as 150,000 race goers prepare to descend on Aintree and Liverpool.

“Pace yourself, it’s a long day,” advises Superintendent Matthew Moscrop. “If you’re gonna be drinking just be sensible so you can enjoy the day, enjoy your evening and have a good time at the races and in the city centre.”

There will be a visible armed presence again this year, as part of the force’s reassurance for everyone coming through the gates over the three days, and there will be more officers than usual in the city centre. Racegoers should expect to undergo a series of security checks, including bag and transport searches.

Police are also asking visitors to spare a thought for local residents, asking that visitors treat the area with respect and that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

Supt Moscrop said: "It’s a big operation, as you say, it’s a highlight of the sporting calendar. We start planning this as soon as we finish the event of the previous year.”

