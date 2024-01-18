Merseyside Police release CCTV images after 'violent' stabbing outside St Helens nightclub
The violent attack occurred on Westfield Street in December.
Police have issued images of a man they wish to speak to after a man stabbed in St Helens.
At at around 1am on Friday, December 23, Merseyside Police received reports a man was assaulted by another carrying a knife outside a nightclub on Westfield Street
The victim received slash wounds to his chest and arm, and needed hospital treatment following the attack.
CCTV footage later showed the offender running along Westfield Street carrying a knife.
Police have since carried out CCTV and witness enquiries in the area, and have now released imaged of a man they wish to speak to who they believe could assist in their investigation.
Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “This was a violent attack in our town centre that has left a man with multiple stab wounds. “Everyone should be able go out and feel safe in our town without the fear of being attacked and we are working to find anyone responsible and bring them to justice. “I am appealing to the man shown in this CCTV footage, or anyone who recognises him to come forward as we believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries. “Similarly, if you saw the assault or the victim involved in this incident in the early hours of Friday morning please contact police as soon as possible. “If you have any photos on your mobile of the incident or CCTV footage from the early hours of Friday 23 December then do let us know as any information you hold could support our enquiries.”