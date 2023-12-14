Toxteth stabbing: Police name man charged with murder of 'caring' Liam Humphreys
The man has also been charged with attempted murder.
Police have named the man charged with murder after a triple stabbing in Toxteth.
At around 1.00pm on Sunday (December 10), Merseyside Police received reports that two men and one woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close.
Liam Humphreys, 28, from the Liverpool area, died in hospital following the stabbing.
Police have now charged 37-year-old Ian Scott, of Hillaby Close, with murder, attempted murder and Section 18 assault. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Wirral adult remand court today (Thursday, December 14).
Yesterday, Liam's family paid tribute to the "most caring" man.
A statement released on behalf of the family by Merseyside Police said: "Our Teddy bear Liam died on 10th December. "He was the most caring, loving beautiful soul.
"The light has gone from our lives, the room has gone dark forever and the world a more empty place. There is no light left for us.
"As a family we are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Liam. He was amazing and so, so loved and will be forever missed."