The man has also been charged with attempted murder.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have named the man charged with murder after a triple stabbing in Toxteth.

At around 1.00pm on Sunday (December 10), Merseyside Police received reports that two men and one woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Humphreys, 28, from the Liverpool area, died in hospital following the stabbing.

Police have now charged 37-year-old Ian Scott, of Hillaby Close, with murder, attempted murder and Section 18 assault. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Wirral adult remand court today (Thursday, December 14).

Yesterday, Liam's family paid tribute to the "most caring" man.

A statement released on behalf of the family by Merseyside Police said: "Our Teddy bear Liam died on 10th December. "He was the most caring, loving beautiful soul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The light has gone from our lives, the room has gone dark forever and the world a more empty place. There is no light left for us.