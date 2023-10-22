Register
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Police officer hit in the face with bottle during Merseyside derby at Anfield

Merseyside Police made eight arrests at Saturday’s game, which saw The Reds earn a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
A police officer was hit in the face with a bottle on Saturday, shortly before the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield.

Merseyside Police say the officer was outside the ground when the object was thrown towards him at around 11.50am. He suffered a laceration to his face and was treated in the first aid room at the stadium. He has since retired from duty. It later emerged that a female supporter was also injured by a bottle at around the same time.

CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out and Merseyside Police are working with both clubs to identify the person or people responsible.

Silver Commander Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The police officer was at the ground to ensure that all match-goers were able to enjoy the game safely so to be assaulted in such a manner when he was simply doing his job is shocking.

“Our police officers understand the risks of the job, but they should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are simply attempting to carry out their duties.

“We are carrying out enquiries to identify the person or persons responsible for both incidents and will work with both clubs. I know most football fans would rightly be appalled by this and I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact us.”

Contacting Merseyside Police: Anyone who has information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 206 of 21st October.

Merseyside derby arrests: Merseyside Police made eight arrests at Saturday’s game for offences including ticket touting, breach of the peace, possession of a controlled drug Class A and public order offences, including hate and tragedy chanting offences.

