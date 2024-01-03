Police officers injured as car flips over in M62 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Merseyside Police officers were injured after their vehicle flipped on the M62.

Just before 3.00pm on Tuesday (January 2), the police car collided with a barrier on M62 westbound, near junction five, and flipped over.

Emergency services attended the scene and two officers, who sustained slight injuries, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A road closure was in place at junction five while the incident was being dealt with, however, it has now reopened.

Merseyside Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.