Police officers injured as car flips over in M62 crash
A Merseyside Police vehicle flipped after colliding with a barrier.
Two Merseyside Police officers were injured after their vehicle flipped on the M62.
Just before 3.00pm on Tuesday (January 2), the police car collided with a barrier on M62 westbound, near junction five, and flipped over.
Emergency services attended the scene and two officers, who sustained slight injuries, were taken to hospital as a precaution.
A road closure was in place at junction five while the incident was being dealt with, however, it has now reopened.
Merseyside Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
Contacting the police: Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter (X) or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting log number 536 of 2 January 2024.