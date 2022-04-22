Police are going door to door following the late night incident.

Merseyside Police have cordoned off a residential street in Wavertree after gun shots were fired at house with people inside.

The front door of a property in Birch Grove was damaged but no one is reported to have been hurt during the incident, which occured at around 11.20pm on Thursday night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

A general view of Birch Grove in Wavertree. Image: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages as we seek to establish what happened yesterday evening.

“While no injuries have been reported, to fire a gun is extremely reckless and dangerous. I would like to reassure the local community that we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I ask that anyone who was in the area of Birch Grove in Wavertree yesterday evening who saw or heard anything or anyone suspicious to contact us.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the Wavertree area last night and have dash cam footage, please check it and let us know if you captured anything significant.

“Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, please tell us what you know to help us remove dangerous weapons and those who use them from our streets.”

How to contact police