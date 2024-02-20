Police search underway after man shot in face at house in St Helens
A man is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ in hospital after being shot in the face at a house in St Helens on Monday. Merseyside Police said they found the man, who is in his 30s, at a property on Derbyshire Hill Road at around 11:55am.
House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and a police scene remains in place as officers search for any evidence or firearms that could have been used or stored in the area.
Merseyside Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.
Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “Whilst our officers are still investigating what happened on Derbyshire Hill Road yesterday after a man was left with a serious facial injury I would like to reassure residents that we believe this was an isolated incident.
“Our officers remain on Derbyshire Hill Road as we fully investigate this incident and search for any evidence or firearms that could have been used or stored in the area. Therefore, I would continue to appeal to anyone who lives in the area, that has any information or who has any camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.
“We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will take immediate action.”
How to contact police: If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 24000186412 . Alternatively contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.