Police searching for teenager with links to Burnley, Blackpool and Southport

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Philip Junior has been reported as missing.placeholder image
Philip Junior has been reported as missing. | Lancashire Police
Lancashire Police have released an image of a missing teenager in the hopes of locating him.

Philip Junior was last seen in Burnley on Wednesday, July 30 wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers.

The 15 year old has links to Burnley and Southport, with Police believeing he may be in the Blackpool area.

The police force describe him as “5ft 6in with brown hair which is short on the sides, and longer on top.”

Anyone who is thought to have seen him should call 999, while anyone with information to help in the search is advised to call 101, quoting log 1395 of 30th July.

