Police stop driving instructor for going WRONG way on George Road in Warrington

A driving instructor was stopped by police on his way to a lesson in Warrington after he drove the wrong way.

Residents of Marina Avenue reported to Warring Police that drivers are regularly contravening the one way system on George Road in order to access Liverpool Road, especially during rush hour.

Police stopped a driving instructor for going down the No Entry on George Road in Warrington. | Warrington Police

Despite a ‘No Entry’ sign, drivers are flouting the law and driving down it regardless.

A spokesperson for the police said: “There are clear signs and markings warning drivers there is a no entry from Marina Avenue onto George Road, despite this 3 drivers were stopped today as they exited onto Liverpool Road from George Road and issue with Traffic Offence Reports.

“One driver learnt that every day is a (driving) school day when we stopped him - he was a driving instructor on route to his next lesson.”

