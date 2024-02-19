Police tracking scrambler gang following Bootle shooting
Merseyside Police has launched an investigation after gunshots were fired outside a house in Bootle. Officers were called to an address on Chester Avenue just after 6.45pm on Friday following reports five gunshots had been heard.
It was also reported that a group of seven youths were then seen leaving the area on a scrambler bike towards Park Lane. No-one was injured during the incident.
Officers searched the area and found several casings outside a property, which are being forensically examined. House-to-house inquiries have been carried out and a police scene is in place whilst the investigation continues.
Detective Sergeant Ryan Leahey said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, saw the group of youths shortly after, or has any information which could help us with our inquiries to come forward. I would also like to appeal to anyone who lives in the area, who has doorbell camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch.
“I would like to reassure residents that our officers immediately respond to incidents such as these involving guns and is actively working to make Merseyside a safer place to live and work. We are relentless in our pursuit of such offenders who carry dangerous weapons in our community and urge anyone who has any information to contact us so we can find those responsible.
"Anyone who has information which can assist our officers in finding the persons responsible can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 820 of 16 February.”