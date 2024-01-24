Police update on woman's 'unexplained' death in Kirkby home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Kirkby has been released under investigation.

Merseyside Police received reports that the 36-year-old female had been found unconscious inside a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.20pm on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the area was cordoned off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder but has been released from custody. The results of a Home Office post mortem have been withheld pending toxicology reports and as such the death continues to be treated as unexplained, Merseyside Police said.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said on Monday: “We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place." People who were in the area of Roughwood Drive on Sunday afternoon are still being asked to contact the police 'as a matter of urgency'.

Roughwood Drive, Kirkby. Image: Google Earth

Chief Inspector Dyer added: "Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened. We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”