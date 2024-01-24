Police update on woman's 'unexplained' death in Kirkby home
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and police are awaiting the resuts of a Home Office post mortem.
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Kirkby has been released under investigation.
Merseyside Police received reports that the 36-year-old female had been found unconscious inside a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.20pm on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the area was cordoned off.
A 23-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder but has been released from custody. The results of a Home Office post mortem have been withheld pending toxicology reports and as such the death continues to be treated as unexplained, Merseyside Police said.
Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said on Monday: “We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place." People who were in the area of Roughwood Drive on Sunday afternoon are still being asked to contact the police 'as a matter of urgency'.
Chief Inspector Dyer added: "Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened. We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 620 of 21st January.